KPA out to wrap final league leg with a bang

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s team arrived yesterday in Nairobi ahead of the final leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League which serves off at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

The will play Rift Valley Prisons on Friday before wrapping up the regular season with ties against Administration Police and General Service Unit (GSU) on Sunday.

At the end of the three-day competition, the top four teams will book slots for the play-offs scheduled for next month in at the KPA Makande Hall in Mombasa.

KPA are second on the standings with 25 points from nine matches, four behind leaders Kenya Prisons.

KPA’s team manager Joel Kosgei is optimistic of a good ending, although he is cautious about the tricky tie against reigning champions GSU.

“On paper, we have already qualified for the play-offs but we want to finish the regular season in the first position. We have been training at Makande Hall for the past one week and the players have adjusted to the indoor facility. That’s why we have also come in Nairobi early to acclimatise,” said Kosgei.

"Mombasa is slightly humid, while Nairobi is a bit cold and therefore our arrival here is timely. We will have a feel of the venus on Thursday. We wanted to play friendly matches with some of the KVF clubs but we have not been lucky to secure one. But with the training we have had, we are good to go," added Kosgei.

GSU, who complete the top three positions, have twenty four points from nine matches and will face off with Rift Valley Prisons, Vihiga County and AP.

Former champions Kenya Prisons have one match against Kakamega Prisons on Sunday.

Last season, GSU, KPA, Prisons and Kenya Defence Forces qualified for the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Prisons, KCB Women's Volleyball Team, Kenya Pipeline and Directorate of Criminal Investigations will compete in the last four event set for August 27-29 in Mombasa.