KPA out to wrap final league leg with a bang

Kenya Ports Authority

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball player David Thuita (centre) trains with teammates James Ontere (right) and Brian Nyabera during their final training session at Makande gymnasium in Mombasa on April 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last season, GSU, KPA, Prisons and Kenya Defence Forces qualified for the play-offs.
  • Prisons, KCB Women's Volleyball Team, Kenya Pipeline and Directorate of Criminal Investigations will compete in the last four event set for August 27-29 in Mombasa.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s team arrived yesterday in Nairobi ahead of the final leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League which serves off at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

