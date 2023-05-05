KCB bank on budding Namutira to retain African title

KCB women's volleyball team Technical Director Paul Bitok says promising outsider hitter Juliana 'Bulldozer' Namutira is the next Doris Wefwafwa.

The late Wefwafwa was a hard hitting and reliable national team player who competed at the 2000 Olympic Games in Australia and at two World championships in Greece and Tokyo in 1994 and 1998 respectively before she died in 2007.

Namutira, who crossed over to KCB from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) this season, is expected to make her debut at the international stage during next week's African Clubs Championship scheduled for May 8 to 21 in Tunisia.

The soft-spoken but hard-hitting Namutira is set to start alongside experienced Mercy Moim as the outside hitters, a clear indication of how the bankers hold the Soweto Academy Secondary School alumnus in high regard.

"She has the characters of Wefwafwa. She doesn't talk much on court but she lets the spiking do the talking. This is how the late Wefwafwa behaved. She has power and her attacks are unmatched. She is the next big thing in volleyball. She has minimal individual errors which makes her a good and reliable player despite her young age," offered Bitok who doubles up as the national women's volleyball team coach.

"She is a game changer. During the play-offs last season, we were trailing Kenya Pipeline 18-23 and nothing seemed to work, so we reluctantly introduced Namutira. She made all the difference and ensured we bagged the set 26-24. Although we didn't win the match, her presence was felt. Since then, she has been among the starting six," said Bitok during the team's training session at ABSA indoor gymnasium in Nairobi on Thursday.

Namutira, who hails from Kakamega County says she is ready to carry KCB on her shoulders.

"This will be my first time at the Clubs Championship and honestly I'm excited. I know the pressure is on, considering we are the defending champions but I'm ready to work in unison with my teammates to ensure we retain the title," said Namutira, 22.

"I have a chance to showcase my talent. It's a big stage with many scouts expected to be on look out. I will give it my all and hopefully I will attract the interests of international clubs. I want to play well, because when I do, it will make it easy for me to earn my first call up to Malkia Strikers," added Namutira who was part of the team that won the bronze medal during the Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Association Games (FEASSSA) in Arusha, Tanzania in 2019 behind Cheptil and winners Kwanthanze.

KCB coach Japheth Munala spoke highly of Namutira.

"She has grown in leaps and bounds. Back then, I used to train the Soweto team and I noticed she had power but lacked basics. I took it upon myself to better her. After secondary school she relocated to Kisumu where she played for a local club-Flamingo for a short while. I later linked her to KDF in 2022 but as fate would have it, our paths have crossed at KCB this year and really, it's just a matter of time before she becomes the most sought after player. It's a joy to watch her grow in her career," said Munala.

KCB started residential training on Friday at the Leadership Centre in Karen and will leave for Tunisia on Tuesday morning.