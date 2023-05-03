Kundu itching to conquer Africa with Pipeline

“I found it boring to be honest. You keep going in and out of the court as opposed to when you are a regular first team player,” Aggripina Kundu recalls her early days as a libero when she joined Kenya Pipeline in 2012 from KCB.

Then only 19, Kundu had been signed by coach Japheth Munala as a replacement for star libero Mildred Odwako who had taken a break from volleyball to go on maternity leave.

And the early days were as nascent as they were consuming, with Kundu quickly expected to fill in the shoes of the vastly experienced Odwako at her new work station.

“I had never played this position before. At KCB, I was playing either as a middle blocker or opposite. It was a completely new experience for me and given that I was a new player at Kenya Pipeline made the situation worse,” said Kundu, whose only previous experience playing as a libero lasted barely two weeks during the 2010 Africa Under-18 Championship in Egypt.

Fast forward to 2023, Kundu is not only Kenya’s number one libero but also one of the key players at Kenya Pipeline.

Alongside skipper Rose Magoi, they are the longest serving players in the team and will be heavily relied upon as the Oilers chase their seventh African Clubs Championship title in the May 10-23 event in Tunisia. Pipeline last won the continental title in 2005 in Nairobi.

Good reception is at the heart of Kenya Pipeline’s attacking formations which means Coach Paul Gitau’s regular starters, outside hitters Daisy Chepkorir and Pamela Adhiambo alongside Kundu have to be at their best for the team to click. An excellent digger and passer extraordinaire, Kundu now understands her role perfectly, a clear indication of her growth over the past decade.

“I am the senior most player among the receivers so I have to ensure that I cover at least half of the court to reduce the pressure on the hitters. This is my job in the team and I enjoy doing it because when the reception is good, it makes it easy for the team to win any match,” she says amid a grin.

“Behind me are two young liberos who are coming up very well so I always want to set a good example for them both on and off the court,” Kundu said of her apprentices at Pipeline, Betty Sifuna and Cellestine Nyongesa.

This year’s edition will mark Kundu’s 10th appearance at the African Clubs Championship and the 30-year-old is eager to add this title to her glittering medal collection.

“This is one trophy that I’ve always wanted to win. I think it will be my biggest achievement this year if we win it. We have trained well and the mood in camp is good. Everyone is ready for the task ahead and we understand the importance of this competition,” said Kundu.

Kundu singled out local rivals KCB, Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek as well as home team CF Carthage as some of the teams to look out for.