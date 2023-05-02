Pipeline skipper Magoi vows to honour Kioni with African title

When the African Clubs Championship serves off next week in Tunisia, Kenya Pipeline captain Rose Magoi will lack one key component of her pre-match ritual.

Magoi, who will lead the team to the continental event for the third year in a row as captain, was always certain of receiving a motivational message from the late Waithaka Kioni, founder of Kenya Pipeline Volleyball Club, before big matches.

“Magoi tumia akili (Magoi use your brain), we have to win!” Kioni’s goodwill message always carried this line as direct instructions to Magoi whenever she was going to start the game.

“Kioni was my number 1 fan. Anytime we had crucial matches, he used to text me to wish me and the team well. I remember when I got injured during last year’s Club Championship, he came to talk to me and he shed tears,” there is a long pause before Magoi gathers words to continue.

“I didn’t know what to tell him but even when we came back to Kenya, he kept on encouraging me through my recovery process. I think Pipeline winning the title this year will make Kioni happy wherever he is. Without him, there would be no volleyball in KPC (Kenya Pipeline Company).

“He was always there for us and his name will always be mentioned together with Kenya Pipeline. The best way to honour him as a team is by winning the African title because people will always remember that a few days after he died, Pipeline conquered Africa again,” reflected Magoi, who was named best setter in Kenya last season.

A veteran of 12 African Club Championships, Magoi will be one of the key players for Kenya Pipeline as they look to reclaim the title they last won in 2005 in Nairobi.

The experienced setter has been the glue holding together Coach Paul Gitau’s youthful side which will head to Tunisia as Kenyan champions after ending a five-year trophy drought by winning the league title in January this year.

“It’s been quite a challenge leading this young team as captain. I’ve learnt a lot about keeping the bond strong in a team that has a blend of youth and experience.

“Teamwork has brought us this far and that’s why we are winning on the court. Off the court we do everything together as a team and that’s why we overcome all challenges that we face on the court,” said Magoi.

Trizah Atuka, Leonida Kasaya, Naomi Too and Aggripina Kundu are some of the experienced players who will shoulder the leadership responsibilities alongside Magoi. But the setter insists the youngsters led by Gladys Ekaru, Daisy Chepkorir, and Miriam Chelimo have now come of age.

“The young players are no longer new to the team. Some of them have played in the national team and in big matches such as play-offs and Club Championship so they have gained experience. Winning the league has also helped to build their confidence and they’re maturing well,” noted Magoi.

Victory in Tunisia will mean a lot for Magoi who was part of the team that lost thrice in the final; to Al Ahly in 2015 and Kenya Prisons in 2011 and 2012.

“We finished third last year and our target is to improve this year and make it to the final. We just need to believe in ourselves, remain committed and take one game at a time,” asserted the 32-year-old. “When I think about this tournament, I always feel Pipeline needs this title, to be number one (in Africa).”