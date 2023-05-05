Mulinge names final KPA squad for African tourney

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s volleyball team head coach Sammy Mulinge has named his final squad for the upcoming African Clubs Championship to be held in Tunisia from May 8 to 21.

Mulinge has kept faith in the squad that has been playing in the local league with regulars David Thuita, Dennis Omollo and Peter Kamara expected to lead the attack.

Youthful setter Titus Kibet will assist the experienced Elijah Bosire in what will be his first international tournament.

Speaking on Friday during a brief ceremony at KPA's Makande indoor gymnasium where the team was flagged off by KPA General Manager Cargo Operations, Dr. Sudi Amani Mwasinago, Mulinge said they are going for a top three finish after settling fifth in the last two editions.

"We have been finishing fifth for the last two editions, but since my players have now gained enough experience, I believe this time we’ll win one of the top three prizes," said Mulinge.

Mwasinago, who was representing KPA Managing Director William Rutto, said they expect the team to do well in the competition and return with one of top prizes.

"After intensive training ahead of this championship, I’m expecting you to represent us well and put in your best efforts,” he said.

He urged the players to be good ambassadors of KPA brand and show that the authority is an organisation with talented and competitive sports persons.

“We wish you success as well as enjoyable and entertaining games in Tunisia. We’re optimistic you will represent us with pride and honour and do well for KPA,” said Mwasinago.

Also present at the function were Irene Mbogo (Acting Manager, Human Resources) and Bildad Kisero (Manager, Administration).

The team will leave Mombasa on Monday for Nairobi from where they will proceed to Tunisia on Tuesday.

Squad

Setters: Elijah Bosire, Titus Kibet,

Outside hitters: Joshua Kimaru, David Thuita, Dennis Omollo, Jeffry Ochieng,

Middle blockers: Micah Lemoi, Brian Nyabera, Wilson Cheruiyot,

Liberos: Sam Khaoya, Fredrick Muiruri,

Opposite: Peter Kamara, Michael Chemos and Chris Owalla.

Officials