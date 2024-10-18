Judge orders release of university don's car in athlete Agnes Tirop murder case

The High Court in Eldoret has ordered detectives to release a university lecturer's car, which has been detained since last year in the ongoing case of the murder of celebrated international athlete Agnes Tirop.

The court on Friday ordered homicide detectives to return the vehicle, linked to the murder of the late Tirop, to Moi University lecturer Miriam Rotich.

Miriam’s husband is the elder brother of Ibrahim Rotich who is the main suspect in the athlete’s murder.

Justice Robert Wananda told the university don that she was at liberty to take her vehicle, which formed part of the exhibits in the murder case facing her brother-in-law Ibrahim Rotich.

"I have issued orders to the homicide detectives to return your vehicle on condition that you will avail it to the court when required to do so in the hearing of the late Agnes Tirop murder case," ordered Justice Ananda.

The owner of the vehicle had told the court that the murder suspect had borrowed her car for an errand in Kitale Town, Trans Nzoia County on October 12, 2023.

Little did she know that her brother-in-law wanted to use the vehicle to escape after stabbing his wife, the late international athlete at their Iten house on the night of October 13, 2023.

The university don said that she was shocked to hear breaking news while watching TV in her house in Kesses area of Uasin Gishu County that Tirop, the 10,000 meters bronze medalist had been found dead in a suspected homicide at their Iten house in Elgeyo Marakwet County, and the athlete’s husband, who was her brother in-law Ibrahim Rotich, was missing.

Mr Rotich who is accused of killing his wife, the Kenyan long-distance runner is said to have used the vehicle in his attempt to flee to the neighbouring country to evade justice.

He was arrested by police in Mombasa, and detectives confiscated the vehicle after he was linked to the gruesome murder of his estranged wife.

In her affidavit filed in court, the university lecturer told the Judge that she was ready and willing to avail her vehicle in court whenever required.

“Your Lordship, I have filed an affidavit in the court requesting the release of my vehicle so that I can use it for my work at the university. I am ready and willing to avail it to this court when required,” the lecturer stated.

Mr Rotich rammed the vehicle into a ditch, damaging it while trying to evade arrest by a team of police officers who were chasing after him in Mombasa. The officers swiftly moved into action after they were informed by their colleagues from Elgeyo Marakwet County about the suspect’s attempted escape to Tanzania.

Already eight witnesses have testified in the murder case, including parents of the deceased, a sister, and a brother.

State Counsel David Fedha said the prosecution intends to present 23 witnesses in the subsequent proceedings.