AK slams 'unwarranted' criticism of Chepng’etich’s world record

Athletics Kenya (AK) has defended newly crowned women’s marathon world record holder, Ruth Chepng’etich, calling the scrutiny of her record-breaking time of two hours, nine minutes, and 56 seconds, set on Sunday, October 13, at the Chicago Marathon, “unwarranted.”

While congratulating the 30-year-old on her remarkable achievement, AK emphasised that her familiarity with the Chicago course played a pivotal role in her third consecutive victory, showcasing her tactical prowess and course mastery.

In a statement released on Wednesday, AK lauded Chepng’etich’s meteoric rise in Kenya’s athletics scene, describing her journey as nothing short of extraordinary.

“From her World Championships win in 2019 to her consistent performance on the global stage over the past five years, she has set a high standard for others to follow,” AK stated, noting that Chepng’etich now joins the ranks of other Kenyan world record holders, including multiple world and Olympic champions Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet, as well as 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, among others.

“Her latest triumph is a continuation of this stellar career, despite missing the 2024 Paris Olympic Games due to illness,” the statement continued. “In any case, many world records were broken this year, and to single her out is utterly unfair.”

AK also expressed dismay at certain media outlets casting doubt on her accomplishment. “Such aspersions made without due process undermine not only her efforts but the integrity of the sport,” AK said.

The federation pointed out that, like all elite athletes, Chepng’etich underwent multiple anti-doping tests, both before and after the race, and her record will only be ratified after all results have been confirmed. “These are standard procedures in events of this magnitude,” AK said.

World Athletics Vice President Jackson Tuwei also commended Chepng’etich’s long-standing dedication to the sport, saying, “We urge the media and the global community to give Ruth the respect she deserves and protect athletes from harassment. Let her celebrate this hard-earned victory and let us acknowledge the years of hard work and discipline that have brought her to this moment.”

Tuwei added, “Unfounded doubts and unfair treatment have no place in this proud moment for Kenya and for Ruth.”

In the Chicago Marathon, Chepng’etich, paced by Kenyan long-distance runners Barnabas Kiptum and Evans Mayaka for much of the race, broke the world record set by Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa at the 2023 Berlin Marathon (2:11:53).