Chepng’etich: I wanted to attempt the world record from the start

Freshly-minted world record holder in women’s marathon, Ruth Chepng’etich, has revealed that she had planned to attempt the world record at the 2024 Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Chepng’etich, 30, took the sport to another level on Sunday, October 13 after becoming the first woman to run the marathon in under two hours and 10 minutes in the Chicago Marathon.

Her historic achievement arrived on Sunday in the streets of Chicago, where she cemented her legacy in the world of athletics and also inspired a new generation of athletes to push themselves to the limit.

Chepétich ran two hours, nine minutes and 56 seconds to break the record of 2:11:53 set by Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa at the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

Chepngetich’s performance is a testament to the power of resilience, training, and determination in marathon running and she admitted that she has been aiming to break the world record.

In 2021, she managed to break the women’s half marathon record (mixed gender) at the Istanbul Half Marathon, before heading to the Chicago Marathon where she attempted to break the world record, but fell short by 14 seconds of Brigid Kosgei’s record of 2:14:04.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Chepngetich who trains in Ngong, Kajiado County, paid special tribute to her mother Milcah Sawe, and her daughter Sharleen Chepkemoi whom she said have been an inspiration in her running career.

Before she left for Chicago, she talked to her mother and they had a discussion.

Her mother asked her to continue working hard in her career and to stay focused even in competition and go for nothing but the best.

“I have the best mother in the world. We talked before I left for the assignment in Chicago, and she wished me the very best. She has been a pillar in my life, and her prayers have kept me going. In my career, I’m also working hard for my daughter who makes me wake up early in the morning to train hard. I hope she has a bright future,” she said.

Chepngetich also revealed that she had the world record in mind at the start of the race. She was keen to attempt the world record, and she is glad that her dream of becoming a world record holder in the marathon has come to pass.

“Determination, discipline, confidence and getting focused is what has brought the good results I achieved on Sunday. I wanted to attempt the world record from the start.

Luckily, after the 21km mark, my body was responding well and I was just being careful about Ethiopian runner Kebede. I maintained a world record pace up to the finish line, and I’m so happy that my dream has come true,” said the first born in a family of five children.

She also thanked her pacemakers Barnabas Kiptum and Evans Mayaka for the good work during the race where he aced her up to the last kilometer winning the race.

“My pacemakers also did a wonderful job pushing me with a steady pace and I want to pray for them that God may bless them abundantly and continue shining in athletics because they made me bring the record back home,” added Chepngetich.

Her mother on the other hand said that she was so happy watching her daughter smashing the record adding that it was song and dance when she crossed the line as a winner as well.

"My daughter is God fearing and I have always encouraged her to work hard and make sure she goes for nothing but the best.

Since she started her career, we have always supported her and the good thing is that when she gets something small, she normally pay tithes in church and that is why she has been doing well......I'm so happy for her," said the mother.

Chepngetich started her running career at Sigowet Primary School before joining Momoniet Secondary School both situated in Kipkelion, Kericho County where she said that she used to train early in the morning and late in the evening.

Her career saw her start competing in 5,000m races while in Form One before changing to the 3,000m steeplechase when she was in Form Two.

She would then compete in cross country events and after her secondary education, she went straight to the half marathon races.

Her resilience in the sport saw her win the Adana Half Marathon in Turkey before storming to victory in the Paris Half Marathon and Milano Half Marathon.

She graduated in 2017 where she competed in the Istanbul Marathon in Turkey where she bagged victory after timing 2:22:36.