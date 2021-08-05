Jamaican Hansle Parchment wins Olympic 110mH gold

Grant Holloway

From left: Second-placed USA's Grant Holloway, first-placed Jamaica's Hansle Parchment and third-placed Jamaica's Ronald Levy celebrate after competing in the men's 110m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Andrej isakovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Parchment, a bronze medallist at the 2012 London Games, clocked 13.04 seconds, with Holloway taking silver in 13.09sec. Another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, claimed bronze (13.10).
  • Holloway burst out of his blocks in blazing sunshine at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium and quickly built up a lead directly from the first hurdle.

Tokyo, Japan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.