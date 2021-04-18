It's coming home! Lung'aho backs Kenyan teams to reclaim Club Championship title

In Kelibia, Tunisia.

Kenya Prisons technical director David Lung'aho believes Kenya has a big chance of reclaiming the African Clubs Championship gong at this year's edition here in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Lung'aho, who has been coaching the men's side for a year now, will be holding brief for Josp Barasa in this tournament as the latter is currently engaged with the national women's team preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

Interestingly it was Lung'aho who was in charge when a Kenyan team last won the gong, guiding Kenya Prisons to the title back in 2013 in Mauritius.

Kenya's other representatives, Kenya Pipeline, last won the continental showpiece in 2005.

"We are here with Kenya Pipeline and we want to support each other and work together because the most important thing is to ensure the trophy goes back home, not really who wins.

"Pipeline is a young team which plays very well while we are an experienced side. We have all prepared well so let us see what counts.

Prisons will be without six key players - Jane Wacu, Elizabeth Wanyama, Joan Chelagat, Emmaculate Chemtai, Pamela Masaisai and Joy Lusenaka - who are in the national team's bubble training camp at Kasarani.

However, Lung'aho insists they still have a formidable outfit in Tunisia adding that the experienced trio of Brackcedes Agala, Lydia Maiyo and Judith Tarus will be key.

"We are promising that we are going to do our best because what we want to achieve is what we achieved last in 2013 which is winning the trophy.

"The draws are going to be very tricky because we were not ranked last year. We shall not talk about the players we don't have here, we'll work with what we have. The kind of players I have can play in any group and win. The good thing is that most of them are experienced enough and have been champions before," asserted Lung'aho.

Prisons were the last Kenyan team to arrive in Tunisia on Sunday for the competition which serves off on Wednesday. The draw will be done on Tuesday.