GSU, KPA eye wins as African Clubs Championship serves off

General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball teams Sunday launch their African Clubs Championship campaigns with ties against Zamalek (Egypt) and Armee Patriotique Rwandaise (Rwanda) in Tunis at 4pm.

GSU take on five-time champions Zamalek at the Sidi Bousaid indoor arena, while KPA battle Rwandese side at the Zouaoui arena.

It will be interesting to see how KPA coach Sammy Mulinge will line up his charges against his former employers APR.

Mulinge parted ways with APR in 2019 after a nine-year stint which saw him guide them to three league titles(2011, 2012 and 2014).

Mulinge said they will give the first match the seriousness it deserves as it will determine their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

"We have to take the pool as it is. We are ready for any team but we will approach the first match with caution knowing very well that starting the event on a positive note gives players the morale going forward," said the tactician, who guided the coastal outfit to a second place finish during the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

KPA, who are drawn in pool A, will then play four-time champions Esperance (Tunisia) on Monday before they wrap up the preliminary round with a match against Rukinzo (Burundi) on Tuesday.



GSU on the other hand take on Nigeria Customs on Monday before they lock horns with Espoire (Congo). The teams will then rest on Wednesday with quarterfinals lined up for Thursday.

Pools:

Pool A

Esperance Sportive De Tunis

Arme Patriotique Rwandaise (APR)

Rukinzo

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA)

Pool B

Al Swehly

Societe Omnisport De I’Armee (SOA)

Port Autonome De Douala (PAD)

Rwanda Energy Group (REG)

Pool C

Nemo Stars

MTC

Wolaitta Dicha

Club Olympique de Kélibia (COK)