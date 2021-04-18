GSU, KPA eye wins as African Clubs Championship serves off

Equity Bank's Derrick Ouma (centre) spikes against GSU's Simon Kipkorir (left) and Kelvin Omuse (right) during their Kenya Volleyball Federation league match at Nyayo Stadium on January 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KPA, who are drawn in pool A, will then play four-time champions Esperance (Tunisia) on Monday before they wrap up the preliminary round with a match against Rukinzo (Burundi) on Tuesday. 
  • GSU on the other hand take on Nigeria Customs on Monday befor they crosswords with Espoire (Congo). The teams will then rest on Wednesday with quarterfinals lined up for Thursday. 

General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball teams Sunday launch their African Clubs Championship campaigns with ties against Zamalek (Egypt) and Armee Patriotique Rwandaise (Rwanda) in Tunis at 4pm.

