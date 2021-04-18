KPA win, GSU fall as continental event serves off

Kenyan representatives at the men’s African Clubs Championship- General Service Unit(GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA)= recorded mixed results as the event served off Sunday in Tunis, Tunisia.

KPA, who are making their maiden appearance in the tourney, came from a set down to see off Armee Patriotique Rwandaise (Rwanda) 3-2(24-26,25-23,21-25,25-23 and 15-12)) to start the 10-day event on high at the Zouaoui arena.

Kenyan champions GSU succumbed to five-time champions Zamalek 3-0( 25-17,25-15, 25-23) at the Sidi Bousaid indoor arena.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge acknowledged it was a tough match but was glad his charges reigned supreme.

“We hope to build on this going forward. We will take one match at a time but a win against APR is something. We have two matches remaining and hopefully we record positive results that will see us qualify for the quarterfinals,” said Mulinge, a former APR coach.

Mulinge parted ways with APR in 2019 after a nine-year stint which saw him guide them to three league titles(2011, 2012 and 2014).