KPA win, GSU fall as continental event serves off

KPA outside hitter David Thuita

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) outside hitter David Thuita (left) during a training session at Makande Hall, Mombasa on April 12, 2021 ahead of African Clubs Championship slated for April 16-28 in Tunis, Tunisia.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KPA, who are drawn in pool A, will Monday play four-time champions Esperance (Tunisia) before they wrap up the preliminary round with a match against Rukinzo (Burundi) on Tuesday. 
  • GSU on the other hand take on Nigeria Customs on Monday before they lock horns with Espoire (Congo). The teams will then rest on Wednesday with quarterfinals lined up for Thursday. 

Kenyan representatives at the men’s African Clubs Championship- General Service Unit(GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA)= recorded mixed results as the event served off Sunday in Tunis, Tunisia.

