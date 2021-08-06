IOC kicks out Belarus coaches from Tokyo over removal 'wanted' athlete

This file photo taken on July 30, 2021 shows Belarus' Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (left) and Spain's Maria Isabel Perez competing in the women's 100m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Poland has granted a humanitarian visa to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete who claimed her team tried to force her to leave Japan, Poland's deputy foreign minister said on August 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The International Olympic Committee on Friday said it had removed the accreditations of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich and they had left the Olympic Village.
  • The body said this week that it was investigating the pair over their role in the case of Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who sought protection at a Tokyo airport to avoid being put on a plane home.

Tokyo, Japan

