'Wanted' Belarus athlete leaves Japan on Vienna-bound flight

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

This file photo taken on July 30, 2021 shows Belarus' Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (left) and Spain's Maria Isabel Perez competing in the women's 100m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Poland has granted a humanitarian visa to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete who claimed her team tried to force her to leave Japan, Poland's deputy foreign minister said on August 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  AFP

  • Her husband has now fled to Ukraine and the pair are expected to meet up in Poland, which is a staunch critic of Lukashenko's regime and has become home to a growing number of dissidents.
  • Tsimanouskaya arrived in Poland's embassy on Monday evening following a night spent in an airport hotel after she sought help to avoid what she said was an attempt by her team to forcibly send her home.

Tokyo, Japan

