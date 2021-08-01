Belarus Olympic athlete Kristina Timanovskaya says she is 'safe'

Olympic rings

The Olympic Rings are pictured along with the names of the athletes on the racing track before the start of the men's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Antonin Thuillier | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 24-year-old said team officials had tried to remove her from Japan after she criticised Belarus's athletics federation for entering her into a  relay race in Tokyo without giving her notice.
  • "It turns out our great bosses as always decided everything for us," she had said on her Instagram stories that are no longer available.

Moscow

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.