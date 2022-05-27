Who will blink first? Police, Butali chase top spot in hockey league

The battle for a top spot in the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League up gathers pace with the top four teams in action this weekend at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

On Saturday, reigning champions and leaders Butali Sugar Warriors - who have 11 points from five matches - play United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) while Kenya Police - who have 10 points from the same number of matches - square it out with GreenSharks on Sunday at the same venue.

Sharks occupy sixth position with seven points from five matches while USIU-A are eighth with five points from the 10- team league.

Third-placed Strathmore University with 10 points from the same number of matches played have shelved their match as their team’s coach Meshack Senge is attached to the Kenya women’s hockey team that is in residential training at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Wazalendo, who are fourth with nine points from four matches will therefore take advantage of the absence of Strathmore when they take on seven placed Parkroad Badgers on Sunday.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said he doesn’t want to lose sight of Butali.

Mugambi said that Sharks have been a tough opponent but was quick to add that they have always carried the day in recent times.

“It’s a tricky place to be for both teams. I don’t want to be the one to blink first as that will dent my ambitions to reclaim the trophy we last won in 2017. We are on the right track and we just want to continue winning our matches and see what will happen going forward offered Mugambi.

In the meantime, KHU has shelved the women’s Premier League matches as most of the teams have contributed players to the national team.

KHU assistant Fixtures Secretary Moses Majiwa said it will be unfair for the teams that have depleted squads to play teams that have full squads at their disposal.

In the other matches, in the men’s KHU Super League,Sikh Union welcome Parkroad Sports Club,Multimedia University(MMU) take on Kenyatta University (KU) as Mvita welcomes Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

In the only women’s KHU Super League match of the day at City Park, MMU will cross swords with KU.

In the men’s KHU National League, Kisii Falcons play University of Eldoret (UoE), Bungoma Farmers take on Blue Pirates, Gorillas battle Nairobi Chapel at the Strathmore grounds as Dyko welcome Karate.

Daystar University will battle Thika Rovers at the Strathmore grounds.

Fixtures

Saturday

Sikh Union v PSC (12pm, Sikh Union)

MMU v KU (2pm,CityPark)

Kisii Falcon v UoE (12pm)

Bungoma Farmers v Blue Pirates (12pm, Bungoma)

Gorillas v Nairobi Chapel (1pm, Strathmore)

Dyko v Karate Axiom (1pm, Mombasa)

Daystar v Thika Rovers (3pm, Strathmore)

Mvita v Tuk(3pm, Mombasa)