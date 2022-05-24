Kenya’s Commonwealth Games camp buzzing with activity

Twelve teams have already reported for residential training at the Moi International Sports Centre ahead of the the Commonwealth Games.

The “Club” Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

General team manager Evans Bosire disclosed Tuesday that 198 athletes and officials haves reported since Saturday with more expected as federations continue to finalize their selection.

Women’s hockey has the largest contingent so far with 30 followed by para athletics with 14 and boxing with 12 athletes.

Wheelchair basketball has 12 while men and women’s 3x3 basketball teams have nine players each.

Cycling and weightlifting have seven each while para cycling and judo have six a piece with powerlifting providing four in a contingent that tentatively has a medical team of two.

“This isn’t the final team since not all that are currently in camp will travel. For instance, we have four boxers who have sparring partners,” said Bosire.

Athletics, men’s rugby sevens, table tennis, women’s beach volleyball, triathlon, badminton, swimming, lawn bowls, wrestling, squash, para swimming, para table tennis and para powerlifting are expected to join the camp soon.

Kenya managed to collect 17 medals; four gold, seven silver and six bronze at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

All the medals were from athletics, save for bronze in boxing by Christine Ongare in the women’s flyweight.

Ongare has been named in the boxing team of four. Others are Elizabeth Andeigo, Nick Okoth and Shaffi Bakari.

The men and women’s 3x3 basketball teams are in buoyant mood.

The women's team has Melissa Akinyi, Natalie Akinyi, Jemimah Otieno, Stellah Nekesa and Leah Nasambu, while Faheem Juma, Larry Shavanga, Deryl omondi, Gabriel Onyango and David Odanga make the men’s team.

The teams’ coach Tony Ochieng is optimistic of a good performance with good preparations and commended NOC-K and the government for putting them in camp early.

“We are in the preparation stage where we have factored different aspects in place to ensure we prepare exhaustively,” said Ochieng.