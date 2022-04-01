Hockey: Hungry Jaguars launch title campaign

Western Jaguars team coach Michael Malungu says they are ready to battle for top honours this season as they launch their men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League title campaign this weekend at City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

The Kakamega-based outfit will battle Sailors on Saturday before they play 2017 champions Kenya Police, who are unbeaten in two matches, on Sunday.

Results between Jaguars and Sailors have gone either way with the last meeting in 2019 ending 3-2 in favour of Jaguars while Police have always overpowered Jaguars winning 5-3 in their last encounter in 2019.

But Malungu says they have been closing the gap and things are set to change this season.

“Of course Police and Sailors have played at least a match or so and they are in competition mood. This is our first match of the season and it might work against us but we are determined. We want to get positive results in Nairobi so that when we host them in the return leg, it will be easy for us to complete a double,” said Malungu, the national men’s team assistant coach.

“This season we want to be consistent and record wins. I believe we have come of age to battle for the title. We want to be competitors and not participants,” he added.

Jaguars finished fifth in 2019 season.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said they want to maintain their momentum.

“Jaguars are a good side with well organised play. They are also young but we hope to play well and collect the three points. We have rallied from behind in our two opening matches and I hope things change in match against Jaguars,” offered Mugambi.

Police beat Wazalendo 3-0 and played to a 2-2 draw with champions Butali Sugar Warriors last weekend.

Meanwhile, the only women’s KHU Premier League tie between Amira Sailors and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) that was scheduled for Sunday at City Park Stadium has been moved.

This is because the varsity side is away in Voi, Mombasa for Kenya Universities Sports Association (KUSA) National Games.

In the men’s KHU Super League, Coastal side Mvita XI will start their title campaign in the second tier with two clashes this weekend.

Mvita have a date with Kenyatta University on Saturday before they take on Kisumu Youngstar the next day.

Parkroad Tigers take on Wazalendo Masters before Sikh Union play Kisumu Youngstars in other Super League matches.

Fixtures ( All matches at City Park Stadium)

Saturday

Parkroad Tigers v Wazalendo Masters (12pm)

KU v Mwita XI(2pm)

Sikh Union v Kisumu Youngstars (4pm)

Sailors v Western Jaguars (6pm)

Sunday

Kisumu Youngstar v Mwita X1 (9am)

Kenya Police vWestern Jaguars (11am)

Parkroad Tigers v JKUAT (1pm)