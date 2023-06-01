Twinkle appoint interim coach as Charity Miller quits

Western Jaguars midfielder Emmanuel Wiswa has been named Twinkle Women’s Hockey Club coach on an interim basis.

This is after head coach Charity Miller stepped down on Wednesday citing work commitments. Miller is a nurse at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.

Twinkle are making their maiden appearance in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Super League.

Miller, who also umpires in the KHU league matches, had guided the team to four wins, two draws and one loss.

Twinkle are second on the standings with 14 points from seven matches, four points behind leaders Sliders in a nine-team league.

Wiswa was the second assistant coach.

Dennis Mwanzo, who was Miller’s first assistant coach, also stepped down.

"I want to thank the players, coaches and management for the support they have given me during my time there. It has been a pleasure working with great people and in the long run, I have made long-lasting friendships,” said Miller.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve in that capacity and the memories I will cherish forever. I wish the club well as they soldier on to earn promotion to the top tier at the end of the season."

Twinkle President Desmond Boi thanked Miller for sparing time to be with the club despite her busy and demanding schedule.

“She sacrificed a lot. But again, you can only do much. We appreciate her commitment and her love for team. We wish her well but Twinkle will forever remain her home. We have advertised for the coaching position already as we are keen to get her replacement as soon as possible,” said Boi.

winkle Chief Executive Officer Simon Mwangi said Miller stabilised and developed a strong squad that is in the race for second tier title.