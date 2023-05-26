Hockey: Lakers' unbeaten run faces stern USIU test

Lakers team manager John Paul says they are unstoppable in search of their first Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League title.

The Kisumu County based club will be in Nairobi to battle United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) on Saturday at the City Park Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Lakers occupy fourth position unbeaten with seven points from three matches and Paul said that they are keen to guard their winning streak.

“We have been clear about our intentions of winning the league title this season. All seems to be going well for us and we want maintain the momentum. USIU-A spoilt the party last year when they beat us 1-0 in the first leg at home and we want to return the favour when they host us. We are in a remarkable form and optimistic of a win,” said Paul.

Lakers will however miss the services of midfielder Maureen Achieng who is nursing a finger injury she picked during their match against defending champions Strathmore University last month.

USIUA are fifth with four points from two matches and coach Willis Okeyo admits it’s a tricky match.

“Lakers come in this match with confidence after they beat former champions Blazers 1-0 early this month in Kisumu. Again they have experience having played in the Africa Cup for Clubs Championship in Nairobi. They also played to 1-1 draw against Strathmore so it’s a good side. We will give our best shot and see how it will end,” said the Kenyan international who plays for Kenya Police in the local league.

Leaders and defending champions Strathmore University Scorpions, who have 11 points from seven matches, will not be in action this weekend.

Blazers, who will play USIU-A on Sunday therefore have a chance to dislodge Strathmore on the standings.

Blazers are second with nine points from four matches while Amira Sailors who are also not in action are third with nine points from five matches.

In the men’s Premier League, Western Jaguars have tricky fixtures against Wazalendo and Strathmore University Gladiators at the Eregi Teachers College in Kakamega.

Jaguars have six points from two matches and they will be keen to continue their good start to the season.

Jaguars are placed sixth while Wazalendo are second with nine points from six matches.

Jaguars will Sunday take on Strathmore University who are third on the table with eight points from five matches.

On Sunday, defending champions Butali have a date with USIU-A while Kenya College Accountancy University (KCA-U ) will face-off former champions and leaders Kenya Police.

KCA-U, who were promoted to the top tier from Super League at end of last season, are ninth with two points from three matches in 10-team League.

Fixtures (All matches at City Park unless stated)

Saturday

Impala v Pirates (M) (10am, Impala)

Daystar University v Black Tigress (W)12pm

Thika Rovers v Gorrillas (M) (12pm Impala)

Blue Pirates v Bay Club (M) (1pm, Kakamega High)

Nandi Hawks v Bungoma Farmer Club (M) (1pm, Kapsabet High School)

Vikings v Mombasa Sports Club(W) 2pm

Mombasa West v Karate Axiom (M)( 2pm, St Charles Lwanga)

Western Jaguars v Wazalendo (M) (2pm,Eregi )

Daystar v Black Tigers (M)( 3pm, Impala)

USIUA v Lakers (W) 4pm