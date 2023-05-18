Hockey: Barasa brace lifts USIU-A past Greensharks

Forward Danstone Barasa made a dream start for the United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa as he bagged a brace in their 2-1 win over Greensharks in the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League at the City Park Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Barasa, who crossed over from Wazalendo, scored in the seventh and 57th minutes as the side coached by John Kabuu recorded their first win in three matches.

The win moved the varsity side to eighth place in the 10-team league, while Sharks' long wait for the first win of the season continues.

Sharks are yet to sparkle as they are rooted bottom with two points from six matches.

Kabuu is optimistic that the presence of Barasa will make all the difference in the attacking department.

"Besides Barasa, we have also brought in Robinson Omutekete from Western Jaguars and these are quality players that have pace and composure. It's early in the day but I believe with new structures and mode of play that we are putting in place, the end results will be admired," said Kabuu.

Sharks coach Nixon Nyangaga rued the missed chances.

At the same time, KHU on Wednesday received Sh100,000 from the Institute of Applied Studies and Research for the upcoming Hockey Masters Tournament Series Two event.

The event that brings together players over 40 years in the men’s category and 35 in the women’s category will be played on June 3-4 at the Kenton College in Nairobi.

The last edition was held at Kisumu Hockey Club in March where Nakuru Masters were overall winners ahead of Nakuru and Blue Pirates Ocean in a five-team event.

Institute of the Applied Studies and Research Principal Willis Oloo said they were delighted to partner with KHU to promote Masters Hockey in Kenya as a way of giving back to the society.

“Hopefully we will go big as far as even sponsoring the league. We have not partnered or worked with sports federations before but I believe it's the right avenue for capacity building,” said Oloo.