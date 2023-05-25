UoN part ways with head coach Clayson Luvanda

Kenya Hockey Union Women's Premier League side University of Nairobi(UoN) have parted ways with head coach Clayson Luvanda.

Luvanda, 29, joined the team in 2018 when the institution was competing in the Super League, before guiding the outfit to compete in the top tier this season.

UoN and Kenyatta University earned promotion to the top tier from the Super League by virtue of finishing in the top two last season.

"I'm told the players held a meeting last Monday and it was decided that my services were no longer needed. I respect their decision. It has been a worthy ride and I wish them well," Luvanda said, who plays for men's Premier League champions Butali Sugar Warriors.

"I will however continue to coach their counterparts who participate in the National League," added Luvanda.

"I didn't have a background in coaching when I joined UoN from Strathmore University in 2018 but I have learned the ropes along the way. Through the coaching process, I guided the team to win Nairobi South, Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) Games this year dethroning Strathmore. This is one of the greatest achievements alongside promotion of the team to the Premier League. For now, I will concentrate on the men's team so that they can be promoted to the Super League," he added.

UoN are pegged bottom with one point from four matches in the eight-team league.

It's a matter of wait and see who will be on the touchline when the varsity side battles former champions Blazers next Thursday at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.