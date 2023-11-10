RentCo pump Sh1 million to struggling Lakers

RentCo Africa Limited has come to the aid of Lakers Hockey Club after they handed the team Sh1 million ahead of African Cup for Clubs Champions in Blantyre, Malawi.

The sponsorship is timely for the self-supporting team that is struggling to purchase air tickets for 18 players and five officials.

The event is primed for November 18 to 26 at the National Hockey Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

RentCo Africa Limited is an independent asset-leasing company that offers on and off financing through bespoke leasing product to private and public sectors.

If the situation doesn't change, Lakers will start their road trip to Malawi using a private bus from Nairobi to Mombasa on Tuesday evening before they cross over to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

They will then spend the night in Dar before they proceed to the host nation the next day. They are expected in Malawi on Thursday.

Lakers will be in the company of compatriots Western Jaguars who are the country's sole representative in men's competition.

On the flip side, former champions Blazers formerly Telkom will fly out of the country on Thursday after the government through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba facilitated their trip to Malawi.

Lakers team manager John Paul said the players are aware of the tribulations the club was facing and therefore they were mentally prepared.

"We could have done it differently but this is the situation we have now and we need to honour the event. We are grateful to Rentco for coming on board at a time when we are need. This will go a long way. We have been funding ourselves through the goodwill of the people and the sponsorship is timely," an emotional Paul said as he recollected how the team has navigated through the hard times.

"Unless something happens between now and Wednesday morning, then our road trip is still on. We made our maiden appearance in the Clubs championship in February in Nairobi and finished fourth. This was huge for us because we were able to finish ahead of other Kenya representatives - Blazers and Strathmore University who have participated in the event before. And therefore we are determined to make a statement at the Clubs Championship. Our eyes are on the title," he added

Speaking during the partnership ceremony, at the Swiss Lenana Mount Hotel, on Friday, RentCo Africa Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Nyasimi said that the Sh1 million was not just a financial contribution, it was an investment in the dreams, aspirations, and resilience of the young athletes.

"We learned about the Lakers Hockey Team's audacious contemplation of embarking on a 2306-kilometer, 35-hour road trip to Blantyre, Malawi, for the ACCC. This revelation struck a chord within me. The mere thought of these young athletes undertaking such a formidable journey, facing the challenges of the road, only to compete in a tournament that represents the pinnacle of club hockey in Africa, is nothing short of inspiring," said Nyasimi a former basketball player.

"As someone who once stood on the court as a passionate basketball player in my youth, I intimately understand the sacrifices and determination required to pursue one's dreams in sports. The Lakers Hockey Club's story resonates with me on a personal level, evoking nostalgia for my own journey and the challenges I overcame to excel in the sport.

"It is with great pleasure and a sense of kinship that I announce RentCo Africa's commitment to support the Lakers Hockey Club in their endeavor to participate in the ACCC2023 Tournament in Blantyre, Malawi. We look forward to working and strengthening our ties with the team going forward," he asserted.

Ghana Revenue Authority from Ghana are the women's defending champions while El Sharkia of Egypt are the men's reigning champions.

Men's event will feature El Sharkia from Egypt, Scorpions, Parachute and Genetrix from Malawi, Kada Stars and Police Machine from Nigeria, Kampala of Uganda and Western Jaguars from Kenya.

Defending champions GRA headline the women's event together with Lakers and Blazers from Kenya, El Sharkia from Egypt, Kada Queens and Delta Queens from Nigeria and Genetrix, Scorpions and Capital Braves from Malawi.