Broke Lakers consider 2,306km, 35-hr road trip to Malawi for Africa hockey tournament

A road trip to Blantyre in Malawi, a distance of about 2,306km through three different countries would take about 35 hours according to Google maps.

Well, that is what Kisumu-based girls’ hockey team Lakers are considering as they do not have enough funds to purchase air tickets for the journey to participate in the African Cup for Club Champions.

The continental hockey bonanza will be held from November 16 to 26 in the Malawian city.

Kenya’s other representatives in the women’s category Blazers, formerly Telkom, heaved a sigh of relief this week after the government came to their rescue with air tickets to travel for the championships.

Kenya will also be represented by Western Jaguars in the men’s competition.

Lakers team manager John Paul said they may be forced to travel by road if they do not get more funds to afford an air trip.

"We are planning to use road transport via Tanzania for now because we don't have sufficient funds to cover the cost of air travel,” Paul told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

Lakers' coach, Austin Tuju, also emphasized that their existing budget can only cover for road transport.

“We have also informed our players to prepare for the situation and adapt accordingly,” he said.

He added: “We are planning to commence our journey on November 12 (Sunday)."

He pointed out that the current sponsorship they've received falls short of their financial requirements.

He said that, on , average, the cost of a road trip to Malawi using the major bus companies was Sh21,047. In contrast, air travel costs approximately Sh39,672.

Lakers players are currently training in Nairobi.

Blazers said they will participate in the Malawi championship after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport, through the Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba facilitated their trip to Blantyre, Malawi.

Blazers have failed to attend the Cup for Clubs Champions when hosted outside the country due to financial constraints since their then title sponsor Telkom withdrew their partnership in 2019.

“We got the communication from the CS that everything was set for us to leave for Malawi on November 16. Air tickets, accommodation, participation fee and allowances of the players have been taken care of," said Blazers team manager Jane Nyamongo.

“But I can’t really tell how much was put into the arrangement since everything was done at their end. For us, we are just happy that we will be traveling after missing out on many editions due to finances," Nyamongo said on phone from Pretoria, South Africa Tuesday.

“We remain grateful to the government and more so Namwamba for coming to our rescue. This is a good gesture and we hope to give our all and return the favour by reclaiming the title," she added.

Blazers finished fifth in the delayed 2022 African Cup for Club Championship that was held in Nairobi in February this year. Lakers finished fourth.

Ghana Revenue Authority from Ghana won the women’s title, while El Sharkia of Egypt lifted the men’s crown. Blazers last won the continental title in 2018 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Nyamongo said the inclusion of eight players from Kenya aka the Blades that recently finished third in the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 in South Africa was a testimony of the quality the club had at their disposal.

“This competition has acted as the build up for us ahead of the club champions and we just want to take advantage of the chance,” she added.

Speedy forward Maureen Okumu,Tracy Karanja, Vivian Onyango, Cynthia Onyango, Flavia Mutiva, Lucy Wanjiru, Eleanor Chebet and Caroline Guchu formed part of the national team.

Blazers top the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League standings with 27 points from 10 matches, 10 points ahead of second-placed Lakers and Amira Sailors.

Participating women’s teams include Genetix, Scorpions, Capital Bravers (Malawi), GRA (Ghana), the Nigerian duo of Kada and Delta Queens, along with Egypt's Sharkia.