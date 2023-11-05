Kenya down Ghana to finish third in Africa Hockey Olympic qualifiers

Kenya women's hockey team aka Blades defeated Ghana 3-1 to finish third at the African Hockey Road to Olympics 2024 at the University of Pretoria in South Africa on Sunday.

Goals from experienced Caroline Guchu (3rd), Naomi Kemunto (7th) and Eleanor Chebet (33rd) were enough to help the East Africans complete a double against the West Africans who they beat 3-2 in their last pool "B" match last week.

Mavis Berko scored the lone goal for Ghana in the 10th minute through a penalty corner to lead the goal scoring log with six goals.

Kenya's Flavia Mutiva, who was named the player of the match, said it feels good to have beaten Ghana despite missing out on the final.

"We played better today and I'm happy we reigned supreme over our rivals Ghana once again. Not the best of the results we wanted when the tournament began, but at least we finished on the podium," said Mutiva, who plays for Blazers in the Kenya Hockey Unon women's Premier League.