Hockey: Kenya bundled out of Paris Olympic qualifiers by lowly Nigeria

Kenya women's hockey team hopes to play in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers for the first time in history were quashed on Friday after Nigeria defeated them 1-0 in the semi-finals at the University of Pretoria, in South Africa.

Johnson Benedicta's short penalty corner in the third minute was all Nigeria needed to eliminate Kenya who will blame themselves for squandering chances to convert 11 penalty corners that came their way.

It was sweet revenge for the West Africans who had fallen to Blades 2-1 during the 2022 African Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

On resumption, Kenya once again dominated the proceedings enjoying a 67 percent possession against Nigeria's 33.

Prior to the semi-finals, the East Africans topped Pool "B" with nine points unbeaten to set up a semi-final with Nigeria who had finished second in Pool "A" with three points from two matches behind leaders South Africa.