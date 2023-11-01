Hockey: Kenya exit 2024 Olympic qualifiers

Kenya men's hockey team was on Wednesday night eliminated from the ongoing 2024 African Hockey Olympic qualifiers after they were defeated by Ghana 3-1 in their final pool match at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Ivan Ludiali had put Kenya in the lead in the fourth minute through a fantastic field goal, but Elikem Akaba bagged a brace in the 12th and 20th minute as Michael Baiden's 53rd minute goal denied the East Africans chance to proceed to the final four.

Ghana finish second with six points and join leaders Egypt who top pool "B" with nine points unbeaten in the semi-final.