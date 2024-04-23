KHU mulls new league format for upcoming season

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) has proposed to the respective clubs that compete in the various tiers (Premier, Super and National) to have the new season played in a single leg format due to time constraints.

KHU leagues are usually played in home and away format but the Union is proposing a new format for the new season likely to get underway on May 18.

In a meeting conducted by KHU President Nashon Randiek and Club Presidents and Secretary Generals at Parklands Sports Club in Nairobi over the weekend, Randiek also said that the worn-out City Park Hockey Stadium has been closed for renovations and suggested Sikh Union, Kenyatta University, Parklands and Impala as alternative venues to host the matches.

"These are just proposals that we shared with club officials over the weekend. The officials were to communicate the proposal with their clubs and give us the feedback as soon as possible .Time is not on our side, we normally begin our new season in February and end it early December, but this will not be the case this season and that's why we are proposing these raft of changes. We hope that they will buy into the idea of having a single leg format because we are keen to have the season end in October. Should they heed to our call, then this means that the leagues will be played in pools," revealed Randiek on phone on Monday.

In the single leg format, teams will be grouped into two pools with the top two teams in each pool qualifying for the end-of-season play-offs. The pool winners will play the runners-up from the other pool in the semi-finals with the winners clashing in the final to determine the champion.

"It should be noted that the single format leg will only be played in the new season but we will go back to home and away basis in future seasons," added Randiek.

Randiek also said that should Premier League clubs consider Sikh Union to host the matches, the union and the teams will share the cost.

"It's what the clubs will decide but again, we can't centralize the top tier matches to be played in Nairobi only. We are also looking at having matches hosted in Mombasa, Kakamega and Eldoret. We have 60 teams across our leagues but as of April 20, only 33 clubs had registered with the Sports Registrar under the Sports Act 2013, which is not good," said Randiek.

Randiek said that the renovation of City Park Stadium which was long overdue will take one year.