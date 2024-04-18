Kenya hockey teams qualify for Africa Cup of Nations

Kenya hockey men's team have qualified for next year's Africa Cup of Nations without hitting a ball.

This is after the North-East Africa qualifier which was to be hosted in Kenya later this month only saw two teams confirm participation--neighbours Uganda and hosts Kenya before the March 30 deadline.

However, Kenya women's team had already qualified for the quadrennial event thanks to the International Hockey Federation ranking.

Kenya are ranked second with 943 points behind South Africa who have 1399 points in the latest FIH ranking as per March 22, 2024. Nigeria are third with 859 points.

Nations that form the North East region are Egypt, Burundi, Libya, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Seychelles.

Kenya Hockey Union vice chairperson Elina Shiveka said failure by other countries to confirm participation before March 30 only meant Kenya and Uganda booked their ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations at a yet to be decided venue.

"The country was going to host both the men and women's qualifiers from this region but since Uganda and Kenya were the only teams that had confirmed participation then automatically, they will be the regions representatives. In the women's version, by virtue of the rankings, South Africa and Kenya will represent the region," said Shiveka.

Shiveka added, "The KHU Executive will this Saturday hold an extensive meeting at the City Park Hockey Stadium,Nairobi with clubs officials to discuss among other things the start of new season."

The Kenya men's team are ranked fifth with 795 points behind Nigeria(947), Ghana(1009), Egypt (1575) and leaders South Africa (1812).

During the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations that was held at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Ghana, Kenya men's team finished fourth behind Nigeria, Egypt and winners South Africa.