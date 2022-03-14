Kenya Police underline title ambitions

"We got this," those were the words of Kenya Police's new captain Victor Wekesa after they defeated Wazalendo 3-0 in the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match played under floodlights at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Wekesa, who took over the captaincy from Oliver Echenje, said the title this season was theirs to lose after a good start.

The law-enforcers last won the title in 2017 and Wekesa believes the team has what it takes to reclaim the title.

“We were aware the results would go either way coming into this match considering the status of our opponents, who had participated in the Africa Clubs Championship last year in Ghana and by the fact that they won against us 3-1 in 2019 and finished second while we settled for a third position.

But I’m glad we used the experience card and carried the day. What a good way to start the season and claiming sweet revenge," said a confident Wekesa.

Wazalendo coach Njogu Ndung’u said all was not lost despite the poor start to the season.

“Odds were for Wazalendo, but it’s a game and anything would have happened. We didn’t take our chances and committed unnecessary mistakes and we were punished. Police took their chances and won. It’s too early to call, but we have to pick ourselves up and focus on our next match,” said Ndung’u, who took over the position from Fedhilis Kimanzi, who is now the Kenya men’s team coach.

Greensharks, who won against Parkroad Badgers 3-1, and Police lead the table standings with three points each from one match played, while United States International University of Africa (USIU-A), who played to a 2-2 all draw against 2016 champions Strathmore University, are second with two points from two matches.

USIU-A had the previous weekend also settled for a 1-1 all draw against Amira Sailors. Strathmore and Sailors are joint third with one point each from one match.

In the women’s Premier League, Strathmore Scorpions and record champions Blazers are joint top with three points from one match, while Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines and Amira are tied second with a point each.

At the bottom end, Sliders are winless from three matches.