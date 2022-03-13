Hockey: Scorpions, Sharks and Police shine

Strathmore University Scorpions' forward Gilly Okumu (left) celebrates her goal against JKUAT with teammates during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match on March 3, 2019 at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Outgoing NHA Secretary General Tom Olal and Director Paul Omany had showed up for the meeting.
  • Seven officials gave the AGM a wide berth as president Jos Openda sent an apology.
  • Olal will however not be seeking re-election as he will be vying for the Member of County Assembly position in Kahului Ward, Kisumu East Constituency in Kisumu County.

Former champions Kenya Police overwhelmed Wazalendo 3-0 during their men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.