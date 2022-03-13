Hockey: Scorpions, Sharks and Police shine

Former champions Kenya Police overwhelmed Wazalendo 3-0 during their men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Samuel Uongo scored a brace in the 14th and 27th minutes with Oliver Echenje adding the other in 21st minute.

It was sweet revenge for Police, who had lost to Wazalendo 2-1 in 2019 on the final day of the season that saw the law enforcers finish third, while Wazalendo settled for second position.

Earlier at the same venue, Strathmore University started their women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League title campaign on a high with 3-0 win over Sliders.

Maurine Ongoche, Angela Wema and Jane Mango were on target in the one-sided match.

Ongoche sounded the board in the 10th minute through superb field goal with Sliders offering little resistance.

Strathmore, who were evidently fitter than their opponents, pilled more pressure and Wema made it two for the students in the 26th minute through a penalty corner.

Sliders' only chance coming in the dying minutes of the first half, but their forwards were poor in their execution and they were punished as Mango scored third goal in the 32nd minute through a field goal.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said his players can only get better.

“It was a good game.The team played well and it’s a great start to the season and we hope to improve on our tactical approach of the game,” said Senge, a former national men’s team coach.

Greensharks defeated Parkroad Badgers 3-1 in a men’s Premier League match at the same venue.

The game, which was been played under floodlights had to be stopped in the final quarter last Sunday due to blackout

Benson Ochieng (25th), Eddy Odhiambo (34th) and Chris Ngatia (38th) scored for the Sharks as Ian Oyale pulled one back for the Badgers in the 16th minute.

In the earlier matches played at he same venue, visiting Nakuru Hockey Club won against Kenya College of Accounts University 1-0 in a men's Super League match.

Alex Taiswa scored the sole goal in the 55th minute through a penalty corner. Kenyatta University(KU) men’s team came from behind to hold Wazalendo Masters to a 1-1 draw.

Stanley Chege scored for Masters in the 23rd minute as Wesley Kiptoo equalised for the students in the 53rd minute.

In the women’s Super Cup, KU defeated Vikings 2-0.

Laurine Makuku and Laura Webala scored in the 48th and 58th minutes respectively through penalty corners.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi Hockey Association (NHA) Annual General Meeting failed to take place unday due to lack of quorum and has now been rescheduled for next Sunday at the City Park Stadium.

Outgoing NHA Secretary General Tom Olal and Director Paul Omany had showed up for the meeting.

Seven officials gave the AGM a wide berth as president Jos Openda sent an apology.