Hockey: USIU hand Sliders second loss of season

Sliders women’s team suffered their second loss of the season in a 2-0 defeat to United States International University Africa (USIU-A) 2-0 during the women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

The self supporting outfit had last Saturday fell at the hands of champions Blazers 3-0.

Slides will Sunday play Strathmore University in another tricky fixture while USIU-A have a date with Blazers next Sunday at the same venue.

Naomi Kemunto and Lynne Mwangi scored in either half to give the students the deserved win.

Kemunto scored in the 18th minute through a field goal while Mwangi was on target in the 51st minute through a penalty corner.

USIU-A coach Willis Okeyo acknowledged Sliders were a worthy opponent as they managed to hold them in the first quarter.

“I think Sliders are playing a defensive game which is partially working for them. We were slow in reaction and we need to concentrate and communicate more in the forthcoming matches," said Okeyo.

"We didn’t sign new players but it’s something we are looking at in the next window but generally they players gave a good account of themselves.”

Sliders player Nancy Kibogong said the fixtures are coming in thick and fast but remained optimistic that better days await them.

“Are we struggling? Yes. But we are encouraged by the fact that the score margin ain’t that bad so that goes to show that we are not badly off. We have tough fixtures but we just have to rise to the occasion. We are taking one match at time but it’s just a matter of time before we get positive results,” said Kibogong.

In the men’s Super League, Technical University of Kenya and Parkroad Tigers played to a barren draw while Kenya College of Accounts University overwhelmed Parkland Sports Club 3-0.

Stephen Okoth(24th), Kelvin Ronoh (43rd) and Kevin Okutoyi(51st) were on target for the varsity side.

In the National League, Kitale Hockey Club defeated Blue Pirates 2-1 away in Kakamega.

John Wanyonyi and Timothy Apwacha scored for Kitale in the 17th and 52nd minutes while Dickson Maruti pulled one back for Pirates in the 48th minute.

Fixtures (all match to be played at City Park Stadium in Nairobi)

Sunday

Wazalendo Masters (M) v KU 9am

KCAU v Nakuru Hockey Club (M)11pm

Vikings v KU(W) 1pm

Sliders v Strathmore University (W)3pm