Hockey: USIU hand Sliders second loss of season

Pauline Naise

Amira Sailors striker Pauline Naise (left) vies for the ball with Redempter Nasambu of USIU during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on September 22, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Slides will Sunday play Strathmore University in another tricky fixture while USIU-A have a date with Blazers next Sunday at the same venue.
  • Naomi Kemunto and Lynne Mwangi scored in either half to give the students the deserved win.

Sliders women’s team suffered their second loss of the season in a 2-0 defeat to United States International University Africa (USIU-A) 2-0 during the women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.