Kenya no pushovers in Birmingham, Mwangi warns rivals

In Birmingham

The national women’s head coach Jackie Mwangi is aware of what awaits her charges at the Commonwealth Games but says that she will not be bullied by the big wigs at the event.

Kenya take on New Zealand in their opening match of Pool “B” at 11am on Friday at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre before confronting New Zealand the following day at 4pm at the same venue.

They will then play Scotland on Monday at 11am before wrapping up against continental rivals South Africa on Tuesday at 4pm.

Since 1998 when women’s hockey was first played, Australia have won gold in all the Games save for the 2002 Manchester and 2018 Gold Coast where Indian and New Zealand reigned supreme respectively.

On the other hand, New Zealand, who claimed their maiden victory in Gold Coast after silver in 2010 Delhi and bronze in 1998 Kuala Lumpur and 2014 Glasgow, will be eager to affirm and confirm their exploits from Australia.

That Kenya is yet to outwit South Africa goes without saying.

“We are aware of what awaits us. Our opponents ooze experience and all big accolades but they will also know that we came here to show that we can play good hockey at a high level,” said Mwangi. “We shall give our best show.”