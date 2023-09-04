Kenya in tough group for 2024 Hockey5s World Cup

Kenya men's hockey 5s side have landed in a tough pool "D" for the inaugural Internal Hockey Federation (FIH )World Cup in Oman next year.

The East Africans have been pooled together with New Zealand, Australia and Trinidad and Tobago in the quadrennial event that kicks off on January 28-31 at Al Amerat, Sultanate.

Kenya qualified for event after they finished third behind Nigeria and champions Egypt during the qualifiers last year in Egypt.

Kenya beat Zambia 5-2 to a book a place at the global event. As per September 3 FIH rankings, Australia are placed sixth, while New Zealand are 13th.

Netherlands, Belgium and India occupy the first second and third positions in that order respectively.

Netherlands are in pool "A" alongside Pakistan, Poland and Nigeria. India, Egypt, Switzerland and Jamaica form pool "B", while United States of America, Fiji, Malaysia and hosts Oman are in pool "C".

The top two teams in each pool will proceed to the quarter-finals while the remaining nations will play in the classification matches.

In the women's category, Africa will be represented by Namibia, Zambia and South Africa after Kenya placed last in the qualifiers in Egypt.