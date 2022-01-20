Kenya hockey teams storm Cup of Nations semis

Kenya men's hockey team players celebrate after they beat Namibia 4-1 on January 19, 2021 in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya rallied from a goal down to book a slot in the last four where they are likely to play South Africa on Friday who lead pool 'A' with six points with a game at hand
  • Aurelia Opondo sounded the boards in the 15th minute through a fantastic field goal to restore parity after Nigeria had taken the lead in11th through Benedicta Johnson's penalty corner
  • Chui will meet the Pool 'B' leaders Egypt, who have six points with a game in hand against Uganda, in one of the semi-finals

Kenya women's hockey team Thursday advanced to the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations after they defeated stubborn Nigeria 2-1 in their last pool 'B' match at the Theodosia Ukoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

