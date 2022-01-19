Brave Kenya fall to South Africa in Accra thriller

Kenya men's hockey team players celebrate after they beat Namibia 4-1 on January 19, 2021 in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya will face the pool B winners in the semis, while South Africa will be up against the runners up for a place in the final.
  • Kenya beat Namibia 4-1 in their first game on Tuesday at the same venue.

Kenya men's hockey team Wednesday went down fighting 2-1 to champions South Africa in their final pool 'A' match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.