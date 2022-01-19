Brave Kenya fall to South Africa in Accra thriller

Kenya men's hockey team Wednesday went down fighting 2-1 to champions South Africa in their final pool 'A' match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

After dominating the opening two quarters, it was a surprise when South Africa took the lead through Ntuli Nqobile, who scored twice in four minutes at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.

However, skipper Constant Wakhura reduced the deficit for Chui in the 40th minute via a penalty corner.

The Kenyans went in search of the equaliser, but were unlucky not the get something from the match, and the South Africans held out for the win to finish top of the pool with six points.

Kenya wound up second with three points with both sides advancing to the last four.

Kenya will face the pool 'B' winners in the semis, while South Africa will be up against the runners up for a place in the final.