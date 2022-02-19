Kenya women’s hockey team ‘won’t just make up the numbers’

  • Kenya, who finished third at last month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana behind winners South Africa and hosts Ghana, and are ranked third in Africa and 45th in the World.

Kenya’s national women’s hockey coach Jacqueline Mwangi wants the team’s presence felt during their maiden appearance at the Commonwealth Games in July.
Kenya will make its debut in women’s hockey at the Commonwealth Games set for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

