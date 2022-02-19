Kenya women’s hockey team ‘won’t just make up the numbers’

Kenya’s national women’s hockey coach Jacqueline Mwangi wants the team’s presence felt during their maiden appearance at the Commonwealth Games in July.

Kenya will make its debut in women’s hockey at the Commonwealth Games set for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

Mwangi’s sentiments come after the International Hockey Federation, through the Commonwealth Games Federation, confirmed to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) on Friday that Kenya had qualified for the games through the Hockey Athlete Allocation System and the team ranking.

Kenya, who finished third at last month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana behind winners South Africa and hosts Ghana, and are ranked third in Africa and 45th in the World.

“The news is music to my ears. This is a late entrance, but the beauty of it is that we have enough time to prepare. We will be keen to leave a mark in our maiden appearance. That said, I believe the players will also get chance to play against top teams and this will expose them and raise their level,” said Mwangi.

Speaking at the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Annual General Meeting in Naivasha on Saturday, NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku confirmed receipt of the Commonwealth Games Federation letter and welcomed the development.

“We are extremely elated to receive this information today,” he said.

Gender main-streaming

“This comes at a time when the gender main-streaming conversation is on a high gear in our sports fraternity and we acknowledge it plays a significant role in ensuring we get to where we want in as far as bridging the gender parity gap in sports representation and participation is concerned.

“More women’s team qualifying will ensure equal gender representation, and, as NOC-K, we’d like to achieve this in every major games,” said Mutuku.

Kenya will be in the company of their African counterparts Ghana and South Africa in Birmingham.