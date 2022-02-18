Finally, KHU set date for season kick-off

Kennedy Munialo

Kennedy Munialo (left) of Wazalendo leaves Butali Sugar Warriors’ Moses Ademba for dead during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park, Nairobi on June 15, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Butali Sugar Warriors and Blazers are the reigning men and women’s Premier League champions.
  • The 2022 season will feature three tiers that has Premier League, Super League and National League for both men and women.

The 2022 Kenya Hockey Union leagues will kick off on March 5 at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi after two years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.