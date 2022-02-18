Finally, KHU set date for season kick-off

The 2022 Kenya Hockey Union leagues will kick off on March 5 at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi after two years.

The annual season failed to resume after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended all the sporting activities in the country as part of efforts to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. All other team sports have since resumed in the country.

The union and clubs failed to adhere to the guidelines that were put in place by the Ministry of Health in conjunction with the Ministry Sports.

The clubs failed to raise funds to do the mandatory PCR tests for players and members of the technical bench, saying the Sh6800 required for every test was unsustainable.

The 2022 season will feature three tiers that has Premier League, Super League and National League for both men and women.

KHU deputy fixture secretary Moses Majiwa said the union will meet club officials on Saturday at the City Park Stadium to plan for the season.

“There are many things to be highlighted in the pre-season meeting on Saturday. Of course the state of the turf at City Park and if we will have an alternative venue for the league matches will be among the key discussions,” said Majiwa.

“Teams that had paid participation and registration fees in 2020 will be carried forward because there were no activities involved,” he added.

Majiwa at the same time stated that six teams have joined the National League. They are Kitale Hockey Club, Nandi Hawks, Blue Pirates, Kisii Falcon and Dyko men’s clubs.

The six will join University of Nairobi, University of Eldoret, Daystar, GreenSharks Prime, Mt Kenya University, Thika Rovers, Karate Axiom, Wazalendo Youth and Mombasa West.

Others are Impala and Kahawa Garrison.