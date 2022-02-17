Going for hockey gold, one stick at a time

1. How did you get into hockey?

Just like most hockey players would say, I started playing the game because I was good at football. Initially, to me, the only difference between the two was that I was required to use a stick to play hockey. In high school, I was an all-round sports girl. I enjoyed almost all disciplines, which helped me easily gain the basic skills required in hockey. My football coach would always insist that any football player can play hockey since you can easily apply football knowledge in hockey, and I took that seriously. I yielded to my curiosity and interest in hockey and now, a decade later, I’m still having the time of my life on the pitch.

2. What are some of the challenges you have experienced in your journey?

The main setback has been lack of sponsorships, especially in the national team. This has ended up giving us less visibility and demoralising some players. Secondly, most local hockey teams are not well funded and this has forced me to purchase most of the playing equipment myself. Yet hockey is an expensive sport. A hockey stick goes for nothing less than Sh15, 000 and you need to have at least two for a tournament. For the sport to grow and attract more young people, we should have more leagues to ensure continuity and proper nurturing of talent. Having just one national league is not adequate.

3. Which tournament has been the most outstanding for you so far and why?

The Africa Cup of Nations (ACN) in January this year in Ghana was the most remarkable for me because for the first time since I started playing for the national team, I returned home with a medal. It was also my first tournament as captain of The Blades. This particular competition was special for the whole team because we had basically been inactive for two years without any leagues or regional and continental competitions due to the pandemic. Despite being out of competitive action for two years, we delivered an incredible performance.

4. What has been your lowest moment in hockey so far?

The one that comes to mind was when our Under-21 tournament in 2016 was cancelled just a week before we were set to travel. We had put in so much effort and were looking forward to that tournament. In this year’s ACN, I was so scared of missing the tournament. I had lost hope when the government delayed releasing funds for our travel. It was the worst and most frustrating experience. Fortunately, we travelled to Ghana but unfortunately we were late and the hosts were awarded a 3-0 walkover.

5. Who are some of the players that inspire and motivate you?

I have always looked up to Betsy Omalla, former captain of Telkom Kenya and also the national team. She was the best midfielder I ever played with in the country. I always admired her skill and the immense effort she was putting to always get better, which is crucial for any player who wants to stay in top shape for long. The second one is Luciana Paula Aymar. This retired Argentine player’s story has always inspired me. She is the only player in history to be awarded FIH Player of the Year eight times, and the best female hockey player of all time. I admire how hard she always worked to reach the top.