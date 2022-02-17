Going for hockey gold, one stick at a time

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rhoda Kuira, 26, is the current national women’s hockey team captain and a USIU-A Spartans hockey club forward.
  • Rhoda, recorded her first achievement as national team captain last month when Kenya won bronze at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
  • She is the first born in a family of three siblings and has vast experience in hockey with 13 years of active play under her belt.
  • Some of the major tournaments that she has featured in include World League II in Uruguay in 2015, Olympic Qualifiers, Ghana (2016), Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, 2019, Olympic Qualifiers in South Africa, 2020 and Africa Cup of Club Championship in Nigeria in 2021.
  • Rhoda, who is currently a hockey coach, earned her undergraduate degree in Business/Mathematics at Daystar University and her postgraduate degree in Finance at USIU-Africa.
  • She enjoys reading books and taking nature walks.
  • Playing pro hockey in Germany is her short term goal.
  • She is currently preparing for the North and East Africa Afcon qualifiers set for April.

1.  How did you get into hockey?
Just like most hockey players would say, I started playing the game because I was good at football. Initially, to me, the only difference between the two was that I was required to use a stick to play hockey. In high school, I was an all-round sports girl. I enjoyed almost all disciplines, which helped me easily gain the basic skills required in hockey. My football coach would always insist that any football player can play hockey since you can easily apply football knowledge in hockey, and I took that seriously. I yielded to my curiosity and interest in hockey and now, a decade later, I’m still having the time of my life on the pitch.

