Jaguars scent blood against faltering Police

A well-oiled Western Jaguars side hosts former champions Kenya Police in a clash for second spot in the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League at the Eregi Teachers Training College in Kakamega on Saturday.

Three points separate the two teams.

A win for Jaguars will move them joint second with Police, who have 24 points from 12 matches.

Victory for the law enforcers will see them open a six-point lead over the third-placed Jaguars, who have 21 points from the same number of matches.

Leaders and defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors, who will clash with Parkroad Badger at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi, have 30 points from 12 matches.

The odds are for Jaguars, who have found their mojo in the second leg and will be keen to complete a double having won 2-1 in first leg in April, to win

Police, who have struggled in the last three months. They last registered a win (2-1) in June against Sailors.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi knows this too well and he has promised a bruising battle.

"It’s a tight position to be at and the outcome of the match will determine a lot of things. We have had a good away record but we know our opponents' capabilities.

“They have made remarkable improvement in recent times," said Mugambi.

Police will be without defender Samuel Oungo who is nursing a finger injury but cover Mathew Kipchirchir should fit in well.

A confident Jaguars coach Michael Malungu believes they are unstoppable.

“The players are raring to go. We are targeting to finish second when the season comes to an end and this match is crucial to us.

“We want all points,” said Malungu.

Lakers have a date with Amira Sailors who are seeking their first win of the season in the women’s Premier League at the Kisumu Sikh Union.

Fixtures

Saturday: UoN v Nairobi Chapel (W) (12pm, City Park), Lakers v Amira Sailors (W) (1pm,Kisumu Sikh), Nairobi Chapel v UoN (M) (2pm, Strathmore), Nandi Hawks UoE (M) (2pm, Kapsabet High School), Nakuru v KCA (M) (2pm, Nakuru Hockey Club), Jkuat v Parkroad Tigers (M) (2pm, City Park), Western Jaguars v Police (M) (2pm,Eregi TTC), Kisumu Youngstars v MMU (M)3pm, Kisumu Sikh), Gorillas v Thika Rovers (M) (4pm,Strathmore), Mvita XI v Parklands Sports Club (M) (4pm, Aryans Ground), TUK v Wazalendo Masters (M)(4pm, City Park), Parkroad Badgers v Butali (M)(6pm,City Park)