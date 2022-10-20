'Unbwogable' Strathmore sting USIU to move seven points clear

Leaders Strathmore University Scorpions moved seven points clear at the summit of the Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League standings with a hard-fought 2-1 over United States International University Africa (USIU-A) Spartans on Thursday.

The on-form Scorpions, coached by Meshack Senge, had to come from behind to see off a stubborn USIU-A side in the varsity derby played under the scorching sun at the City Park Stadium.

Perez Akinyi had put USIU-A ahead eight minutes into the match before Timunai Kipsang and Grace Bwire scored for Scorpions in the 33rd and 55th minutes to keep their dream of winning a maiden league title alive.

The win saw the unbeaten Strathmore move to 21 points from seven matches ahead of Sunday's potential title-decider against record champions and second-placed Blazers.

USIU-A remain third with nine points from six matches while second-placed Blazers have 14 points from seven outings.

Senge admitted that they were off colour in the first half but the early goal after the break made settled the nerves.

“We are on the right track but we will not go ahead of ourselves. We are unbeaten from seven matches but the second leg has just started and anything can happen," Senge said.

"But we are committed and we want to remain focused and give every match the seriousness it deserves. The match against Blazers on Sunday will be tough but let’s wait and see how it goes,” said the former Kenya men’s team coach.

Spartan coach Willis Okeyo said: "After the goal we were comfortable and we left a lot of spaces in between and we were punished because our opponents were pretty fast."

"We will go back to the drawing board because we need to start winning these matches. Two draws against Amira Sailors and Dutch Flower Group Wolverines last weekend and a loss today is pathetic show.“

Spartan played to 1-1 draw against Amira and 2-2 against Wolverines.

USIU-A's calmness and brilliant passes paid off in the in eighth minute when Akinyi scored a field goal as Strathmore struggled to match their opponent's energy.

USIU-A kept pressing for more goals but they failed to convert penalty corner in the 13 minute.

Scorpions found their footing in the second half and scored barely three minutes after the break through Kipsang.

Strathmore showed character as they took control of the remaining minutes of play and in the 55th minute, Bwire who crossed over from Blazers last month, scored the winner.

University of Nairobi (UoN) beat Multimedia University 3-0 in the women's Super League.

Cementine Sim scored a brace in the seventh and 15th minutes while Christine Mukami scored on 25 minutes.

In the men' National League, UoN squeezed a 2-1 win over Impala.