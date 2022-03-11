Hockey: Wazalendo eye Kenya Police scalp, Sliders face USIU

Wazalendo coach Njogu Ndungu believes Kenya Police will be among the teams to beat this season as the Kenya Hockey Union Premier League enters second round this weekend at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

Wazalendo play Police on Sunday in a match billed to be a close contest.

The two sides played to 1-1 draw in the first leg of the 2019 season before Wazalendo won in the second leg on the final day of the season 3-1 to finish second.

The law enforcers finished third as champions Butali Sugar Warriors defended the title.

Ndungu acknowledged that it’s the perfect match to get off their title campaign off.

“We respect Police. They have the support from their sponsors and are definitely motivated. I know they have participated in almost every open tournament and performed pretty well and I dare say they will give teams a run for their money,” said Ndungu, who was with the team during the Africa Clubs Championship which failed to go past the group stage last year.

“Our eyes are on the title. We have planned well and we know our strength. We will be going for a win. We want to start the league on a positive note and eventually win the title as we want to return to the clubs championship later this year in Malawi,” Ndungu added.

Police and Wazalendo played to a 1-1 draw during the Mulembe Open tournament at the Eregi Teacher College in Kakamega last month before Wazalendo won 2-0 on post match penalties in the semi-finals.

Police had last year won the Jamhuri tournament 2-1 that was played at the Mombasa Sports Club in Mombasa against Western Jaguars in the final.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said he will bank on experience for positive results this season saying their long wait for the title should come to an end.

Mugambi remained optimistic of reclaiming the title they last won in 2017.

“Previously, we have not lost our first match of the season and I hope things will not change this time round. Wazalendo have young players and they will be buoyed by their participation in the Clubs Championship but we have our work cut out,” said Mugambi.

Police will be without the services of Kenyan international midfielder Willis Okeyo who is away on official duty for the better part of the season.

On Saturday, United States International University Africa(USIU-A) women’s team will battle Sliders in the women’s premier league while their men’s counterparts will square it out with 2016 champions Strathmore University in the late kick off.

Sliders will be keen to recover from last weekend’s loss at the hands of record holders Blazers 3-0 when they face the varsity side.

In the men’s Super League, Parklands Sport Club play Kenya College of Accounts University(KCA-U) who defeated Technical University of Kenya (TUK) 2-0 last weekend as TUK take on Parkroad Badgers in another fixture.

In the National League, Bay Club tackle Bungoma Hockey Club away in Kisumu as Blue Pirates play Kitale Hockey Club in Kakamega while University of Nairobi will be up against Karate Axiom at the Strathmore University grounds.

Fixtures

Saturday

Parkland Sport Club v KCA (12pm, City Park)

Imapala v Nairobi Chapel (2pm,Strathmore University grounds)

TUK v Parkroad Tigers (2pm, City Park)

Bay club v Bungoma Farmers(3pm, Kisumu)

Blue Pirates v Kitale Hockey Club (3pm, Kakamega)

UON v Karate Axiom (3pm, Strathmore)

USIU-A v Sliders (4pm, City Park)