Hockey: Wazalendo eye Kenya Police scalp, Sliders face USIU

Pauline Naise

Amira Sailors striker Pauline Naise (left) vies for the ball with Redempter Nasambu of USIU during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on September 22, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wazalendo play Police on Sunday in a match billed to be a close contest.
  • The two sides played to 1-1 draw in the first leg of the 2019 season before Wazalendo won in the second leg on the final day of the season 3-1 to finish second.

Wazalendo coach Njogu Ndungu believes Kenya Police will be among the teams to beat this season as the Kenya Hockey Union Premier League enters second round this weekend at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

