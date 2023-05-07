Hockey: Police down Sikh Union, Blazers run riot

Former champions Kenya Police Sunday defeated Sikh Union Club 3-1 at the Sikh Union to move second on log in the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League.

Edmond Makona, Vincent Odindo and veteran forward Moses Cheplait scored in the 12th,23rd and 54th minutes to help the law enforcers to three points.

They have seven points from three matches, one point behind defending champions and leaders Butali Sugar Warriors who have played four matches.

Yurvas Wamik scored for Sikh in13th minute through a field goal. Sikh are third with seven points from six matches.

At the City Park Hockey Stadium, Strathmore University Gladiators recovered from Saturday's barren draw against Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU to see off Wazalendo Hockey Club 3-2.

Brian Ongeche bagged a brace in the 14th and 49th minutes with Noel Cheboi making it three in the 31st minute.

Cliff Omari (20th) and Dan Obonyo (27th) scored for Wazalendo.

In the women's Premier League, former champions Blazers humiliated Kenyatta University Titans 7-1 to close in on leaders and defending champions Strathmore University Scorpions.

Blazers are second with nine points from three matches unbeaten, while Strathmore have 11 points from six matches.

Mauren Okumu scored a brace in the 30th and 42nd minutes respectively as Vivian Onyango (34th ), Flavia Mutiva (11th), Alice Wanjiru (21st), Terry Masibo (44th) and Ellanor Chebet (49th) each scored one goal apiece.

Monica Kitoi scored a consolation goal for the students who are making a return to the Premier League this season after earning a promotion from the Super League.

Amira Sailors defeated University of Nairobi 3-0 to place third on the log with eight points from four matches in the earlier match at the same venue.

Yvette Kanyandong scored in the 30th minute before Kenyan international Gilly Okumu added two goals in the 36th and 46th minutes respectively.

In the men's Super League, Kisumu Youngstars beat Nakuru Hockey Club 2-1.

Brian Otieno and Dovan Ogosia scored in the 20th and39th minutes before Alex Taiswa pulled one bag for the visitors in the 52nd minute.