Hockey: Okumu fires Blazers past Wolverines, Jaguars hold Butali

Kenyan international forward Maureen Okumu bagged a brace as former champions Blazers thumped Dutch Flower Group Wolverines 4-0 in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League at City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

The win moved Blazers second on the standings with six points from two matches, five points behind defending champions Strathmore University Scorpions who had earlier on defeated Kenyatta University Titans 2-1 at the same venue.

Lakers and Amira Sailors, who are not in action this weekend, were relegated to third and fourth respectively with four points each from two matches but Lakers have a better goal difference.

Blazers will play Titans on Sunday.

Okumu scored brilliant goals in the 21st and 35th minutes to add onto the Namureng Chebet’s fifth minute opener.

Joan Anjao also ensured her name was on scoresheet after she sounded the boards in the 25th minute.

On the touch line as Blazers overwhelmed Wolverines was experienced coach Fredrick Masibo, who has had stint with former men's Premiership champions Kenya Police.

Masibo will be deputised by former national team player Rose Mbulo.

After the match, Okumu said her target was to be the top scorer when the season comes to an end later in the year.

“We had a fantastic match and the build up was good. We have played two matches and we remain unbeaten, a clear indication that we are working towards reclaiming the trophy we lost to Strathmore last season,” said Okumu.

Against, KU, captain Grace Bwire and Jeriah Nyanchama scored in the 12th and 23rd minutes while Monica Kitui pulled one back in the 45th minute through a penalty corner.

Away at the Eregi Teacher College in Kakamega County, Western Jaguars held champions Butali Sugar Warriors to a 2-2 draw in the men’s Premier League.

The draw denied Butali to widen gap on the table.

Butali have eight points from four matches two points ahead Sikh Union Club and Sailors who have played four matches each.

Sikh were scheduled to play winless Greensharks at 6pm at the City Park while Sailors are not in action this weekend.

In the men’s Super League, University of Eldoret (UoE) defeated Nakuru Hockey Club 3-1 at their backyard.