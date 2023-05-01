Hockey: Amira miss the chance to close in on Scorpions

Amira Sailors Monday squandered the chance to close the gap on leaders Strathmore University Scorpions after they played to a 1-1 draw against Kenyatta University (KU) Titans in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

National team captain and new signing Gilly Okumu had put Amira ahead after converting in the 12th minute, before Laurine Makulu‘s penalty stroke in the 41st minute ensured the two sides shared the spoils.

The draw left Amira second with five points from three matches, three behind leaders Scorpions, although the students have played two more games.

Blazers, whose match against UoN was rained off on Sunday, complete the top three with three points from one match.

Amira had played to a 1-1 draw against Strathmore after they defeated Dutch Flower Group Wolverines 1-0 in two of their opening matches, while KU's search for a first win of the season continues.

KU have recorded two draws against University of Nairobi (UoN) 0-0 and against Amira 1-1, before losing against Wolverines 1-0

They remained sixth with two points from three matches in the eight-team league.

KU coach Richard Wandera said his side is improving in leaps and bounds.

“Atleast we are now scoring. As much as we lost to Lakers 6-1 on Sunday and a draw today, I’m encouraged by the fact that we are converting our chances. There is an improvement from the plying unit and I happy with the development," said Wandera.

The students have two tough matches next weekend against former champions Blazers and defending champions Strathmore.

Okumu said they failed to take advantage of the scoring chances and they deserved a draw.

“We were ordinary in our approach and we didn’t really play well. Atleast we picked a point and let’s just wait and see how it goes,” said Okumu.

In the meantime, Sikh Union bagged six points to move out of relegation zone in the men's Premier League.

Sikh, who were promoted back to the top tier from the Super League this season alongside Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U), had gone two matches without a win.

They defeated Strathmore University 3-1 on Saturday before they shocked Wazalendo 3-2 on Sunday. The win moved Sikh to fourth position with six points from four matches.

Sikh coach Amit Rajput said his side is on the right track and is optimistic of better results.

“We begun the season on poor note but I guess we have figured our way out. We hope to build on this,” Rajput offered.

In the men’s Super League , Parkroad Badgers defeated Wazalendo Master 3-1, while Parklands Sports Club (PSC) won against KU Vultures 2-1.