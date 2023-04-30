Hockey: Lakers hit KU Titans for six at City Park

After collecting four points in their opening two matches of the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League, Lakers coach Austin Tutu believes they are genuine title contenders.

Lakers played to a 1-1 draw against national champions Strathmore University Scorpions on Saturday, before they wrapped up their city tour with 6-1 thrashing of Kenyatta University (KU) Titans on Sunday at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

Alice Aoko (33rd and 43rd ) and Aurelia Atieno (13th and 37th) bagged braces each, while Debra Achieng and Ruth Netia scored one goal a piece in the 47th and 25th minutes.

Monica Kitui scored a consolation goal for the students, who are making their comeback to the top tier from the Super League in the 57th minute. KU were relegated to the second tier in 2018.

The Kisumu County based team finished third last season before they emerged fourth during February's Africa Cup for Clubs Champions in Nairobi ahead of former champions Blazers and favourites Strathmore.

Tutu says the stars are aligning for them.

"We don't intend to drop more points as the season gathers momentum. We have played second fiddle to Blazers and Strathmore for a while now and I believe it's our time now. Remember there is clubs championship later in the year in Blantyre, Malawi and we are keen to compete in the event," said the tactician.

"But for us to participate in the event, we have to perform well in the league, something we are taking seriously. We performed fairly well in our first time of asking and we hope to do better in the forthcoming events. But first things first, we want to win the domestic title," he added.

The win against KU saw Lakers move joint second on the standings with Amira Sailors on four points from two matches but the visitors have a superior goal difference.