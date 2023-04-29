Lakers hold Strathmore in hockey league

Strathmore University teams on Saturday recorded mixed results in the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at the Sikh Union Club and City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

Strathmore men’s team Gladiators surrendered an early lead to fall to Sikh Union 3-1, while at the City Park, women’s National champions Strathmore Scorpions came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against stubborn Lakers.

Giedan Mshindi had put the varsity side in the lead in the fourth minute but Anup Walmiki responded a minute later through a penalty corner.

Yuvraj Walmiki (49th) and Harvir Singh (58th) superb field goals put the game beyond Gladiators reach.

This was the first win for the Sikh, who were promoted the top tier from the Super League last season alongside Kenya College Accountancy University(KCAU).

Sikh had lost two of their opening matches against defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors 3-1 and against Sailors 3-2 .

Lakers, who finished third last season, had taken a lead in the 42nd minute through Debra Otieno’s field goal and had the game in their hands but Melvin Muga's penalty stroke in the 59th minute leveled the scores to the disappointment of Lakers fans.

Lakers coach Austin Tutu took positives from the draw.

“It’s a game we should have won in the first three quarters but I think the girls wanted the win so bad but unfortunately they couldn’t score even with the many opening chances that came their way," Tutu said.

"But again, this was our first match of the season and picking a point from the defending champions is not bad. We hope that we will win against Kenyatta University on Sunday,” said Tutu.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge cut a disappointing figure saying his teams conceded cheap goals.

“It’s a fair result for the women’s team but I can’t say much of the men’s team. They didn’t play well and I’m disappointed with the result. Those were stupid goals that players conceded. The players were holding onto the balls for too long but their possession didn’t count unlike their opponents who held the balls on rare occasions but made it count,” said Senge.

The draw against Lakers saw Strathmore extend the lead on the standings with eight points from five matches, four points ahead of second placed Amira Sailors who have played two games while former champions Blazers are third with three points from one match.

Lakers are sixth with one point from one match in the eight-team league.

In the other results, Sliders defeated Kisumu Queens 2-0 in the women’s Super League.