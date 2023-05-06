Fit-again Mutambo speaks out on mental health fight

Midfielder Richard Mutambo believes he has made full recovery from the mental illness that led to his brief admission at a Nairobi hospital last year.

The player, who switched allegiance from Thika Rovers to Kenya College of Accountancy University(KCA-U) this season, started against Strathmore University Gladiators during their men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match played at City Park Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

KCA-U held Gladiators 0-0 in their first match of the season.

Mutambo recalled how he struggled in silence and how he stopped playing hockey last year in July.

“It was a difficult moment for me. My whole world crumbled. I’m the firstborn in family of four; you can imagine my parents’ expectations yet I had little to offer them. I had no stable job to help my family," Mutambo said.

“The pressure was too much. I had just graduated from Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology with a Diploma in Information Technology and Mass Communication. You know the struggles that come after graduation; there is no job. I couldn’t pay the bills back home,” added the former student of Friends Kamusinga High School.

Mutambo, 34, is thankful to her sister Belinda who works for the Kenya Defence Forces who helped him through the rough patch.

“I cannot wish that on anyone. Being in hospital for three months was not a joke. But my sister Belinda kept me going, she encouraged and gave me hope to live. I’m glad KCA-U under coach Willis Otieno have given me a chance to play in the top tier league."

“For those going through a mental breakdown, open up and share. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Do what you can and let go of the rest. I’m happy I’m on the same page with my parents now. I am happy to be back,” he said.

Results

Blazers 4 Wolverines 0 (women)

Strathmore University 2 Kenyatta University 1 (w)

Butali Sugar Warriors 2 Western Jaguars 2 (men)

Strathmore 0 KCA-U 0 (m)

Nakuru Hockey 3 University of Eldoret 1 (m)

Bungoma Farmers 2 BAY 1 (m)