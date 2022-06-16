Hockey: Okumu returns to national team for Commonwealth Games

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) has named the women’s squad of 18 players for the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

On-form Strathmore University forward Gilly Okumu and Blazers midfielder Carolyne Guchu are back in the national team.

Okumu and Guchu were not part of the squad that won bronze medal during the African Cup of Nations Championship that was held in Ghana early this year.

KHU vice chairperson Elina Shiveka said the government wanted the final squad by June 15.

“We named the 18 players Wednesday night to beat the government deadline. The government insisted on the age factor and that’s why we have young players in the team. There is no need of exposing a player who will be retiring soon. Besides age, we were also guided by the utility qualities of a player as well as fitness level. Discipline was also put into consideration,” explained Shiveka.

“We also have reserve players just in case anything happens to those who are still in residential training. The reserve players are supposed to put the 18 players on toes and who knows ,they might just impress and we could see some changes because we still have enough time,” she added.

The reserves are Rhoda Kuria, Tracy Karanja ,Gaudencia Ochieng, Aurelia Opondo, Elsie Jemutai, Akoth Beverlyne and Maurine Wobomba.

Those who were dropped are Leah Omwadho, Makena Fiona, Diana Awino, and Joan Anjao.

The team holds two training sessions daily under coach Jacqueline Mwangi at City Park Stadium in Nairobi.

Kenya is in Pool ‘B’ alongside Australia,New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland.

The East Africans were awarded a berth through the re-allocation of returned qualification slots from the teams placed higher in the FIH World ranking stars who opted out.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Quinter Okore (University of Nairobi), Adhiambo Millicent (Lakers)

Defenders: Beatrice Mbuthia, Lynn Mumbi (USIU-A), Flavia Mutiva (Blazers), Vivian Onyango (Lakers)

Midfielders: Kipsanga Tamunai, Osare Jeriah, Nicole Odhiambo (Strathmore University), Grace Makokha-USIUA

Midfielders/ forwards: Caroline Guchu, Maureen Okumu, Eleanor Chebet (Blazers), Kemunto Naomi (USIU-A), Gilly Okumu (Strathmore), Maureen Owiti, Alice Owiti (Lakers)