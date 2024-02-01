Hockey: Mombasa return to top flight, 'Mighty Sharks' relegated

Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) will compete in the Kenya Hockey Union Women's Premier League next season after a six-year hiatus.

MSC, who last participated in the top tier in 2017, have been promoted to the Premier League with a game to spare in the Super League. MSC will face Multimedia University on February 24 in their last match of the 2023/24 campaign.

The KHU 2023/24 season concludes on February 25 at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi.

The Mombasa-based club is second on the standings with 43 points from 19 matches and will join leaders Sliders Hockey Club, who have amassed 53 points from 20 outings in the 11-team league.

MSC confirmed their place in next season's top tier league with a 3-0 win over Multimedia University and a thumping 4-1 victory against GHF Rift Pirates Ladies at the weekend.

MSC captain Angeline Oketch said they are determined to return to the top tier with bang, adding that hard work and sacrifice from the players have earned them a place in the Premier League.

"Our coach (Charles Kambona) has helped us achieve our objective this season. He has been sending us personal training routine which has been helpful. Playing in the Super League has not been easy since I believe we don't belong there and that's why we want to do everything possible not to drop to the second tier," Oketch said.

"On many occasions, we had to contribute money among ourselves to travel so that we can honour the fixtures when we faced financial constraints and I am happy that the sacrifices have finally paid off. Last season we gave away walkovers due to lack of finances but I'm glad this season we honoured all the matches and I'm excited that we will be playing in the Premier League, that's where we belong," added Oketch.

At the end of the season, the top two teams in the Super League, in both genders, are promoted to the top tier, while the bottom two from the Premier League are relegated to the second tier.

In the meantime, Dutch Flower Group Wolverines, Kenyatta University and University of Nairobi remain candidates for relegation to the women's KHU Super League.

Wolverines are third from bottom with eight points from 14 matches, while KU and UoN have seven points each from 11 and 13 outings, respectively.

In the men's category, Daikyo Heroes and University of Eldoret (UoE) have qualified for Premier League with 47 and 43 points, having each played 20 matches with one match, while Greensharks and Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) will be competing in the lower tier next season.